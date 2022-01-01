Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Canonsburg

Canonsburg restaurants
Canonsburg restaurants that serve italian subs

Classic Italian Sub image

 

Nobby’s Pizza, Subs and Sandwiches

5 Georgetown Road, Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deluxe Italian Sub$10.95
Hot soprasota and pepperoni added to the Classic Italian
Classic Italian Sub$9.95
Salami, capicola, cooked salami, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sub sauce
Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Italian Hoagie$6.45
Half Italian Hoagie & Fountain Pop$7.00
Whole Italian Hoagie$12.00
Vincents of Southpointe image

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Hoagie
Salami, ham, mortadella & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes & oinions.
