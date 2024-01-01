Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Canonsburg
/
Canonsburg
/
Lobsters
Canonsburg restaurants that serve lobsters
Nate's Chophouse
1900 Main Street, Canonsburg
No reviews yet
Lobster Carbonara
$52.00
peas, smoked bacon, parm, linguine
More about Nate's Chophouse
Sesame Gourmet
2975 Washington Road, Mc Murray
No reviews yet
SH Lobster Sauce 虾龙糊
$20.00
More about Sesame Gourmet
