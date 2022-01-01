Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Canonsburg

Canonsburg restaurants
Canonsburg restaurants that serve spaghetti

Grande Italian Restaurant image

 

Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti or Penne$10.00
More about Grande Italian Restaurant
Vincents of Southpointe image

 

Vincents of Southpointe

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatball$15.25
Spaghetti$7.00
More about Vincents of Southpointe

