White pizza in Canonsburg

Canonsburg restaurants
Canonsburg restaurants that serve white pizza

Lorenzo’s Pub & Pizza

607 East McMurray Rd, McMurray

Specialty White Pizza
Garlic, ricotta, spinach, tomato & basil
Grande Italian Restaurant

4205 Washington Rd., McMurray

#7 Medium Basic White Pizza$13.25
Ham, salami, tomatoes, red onion, red hot pepper flakes and cheese on a white pizza
#5 Medium Ricotta Cheese White Pizza$14.75
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
#5 Large Ricotta Cheese White Pizza$17.95
Includes a choice of one topping, ricotta and assorted cheeses, red onion and spices
