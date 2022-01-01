Canteen To Go
Come in and enjoy!
200 Harborside Place
Location
200 Harborside Place
JERSEY CITY NJ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ani Ramen House
traditional Japanese ramen and izakaya style small plates
ONDO Jersey City
“ONDO, is a contemporary Korean restaurant and bar serving traditional classics alongside new and exciting interpretations of Korean dishes.”
Tidal Poke Co.
Experience aloha at District Kitchen @ Harborside
Enfes NYC
Come in and enjoy!