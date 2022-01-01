Go
Toast

Canteen To Go

Come in and enjoy!

200 Harborside Place

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

200 Harborside Place

JERSEY CITY NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

traditional Japanese ramen and izakaya style small plates

ONDO Jersey City

No reviews yet

“ONDO, is a contemporary Korean restaurant and bar serving traditional classics alongside new and exciting interpretations of Korean dishes.”

Tidal Poke Co.

No reviews yet

Experience aloha at District Kitchen @ Harborside

Enfes NYC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston