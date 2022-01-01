Go
Toast

Cantina 1511- Mooresville

Come in and enjoy!

120-D Marketplace Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

120-D Marketplace Ave

Mooresville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Joel’s Asian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Patisserie Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Amiche

No reviews yet

Welcome to our family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston