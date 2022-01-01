Cantina 229
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
229 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road
New Marlborough, MA 01230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
229 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough MA 01230
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bakin Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Great Falls Brewing Co.
Great Falls Brewing Company
#weareinyourcorner
Industry Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy our American style cuisine in a re developed modern industrial atmosphere
twoflower
Coffee Bar and Bistro serving exceptional Coffee and locally sourced small plate cuisine