Go
Toast

Cantina Feliz

Thank you for choosing Cantina Feliz and Feliz Restaurants! We are looking forward to the opportunity to serve you. We are a full service restaurant that specializes in catering for those special occasions in your life. Please visit our sister restaurant, La Calaca Feliz in the Art Museum neighborhood of Philadelphia.

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Carbon Tacos$17.95
Chicken Al Carbon Tacos are "build your own" style tacos. They are served with flour tortillas, salsa roja, onions, cilantro, grilled scallions & refried beans.
Bacon & Fig Guacamole$14.95
Our traditional guacamole topped
with bacon, dried figs, Cabrales blue
cheese & spiced almonds.
Served with corn tortilla chips and
salsa Oaxaca.
Mushroom Huarache$11.95
Mushroom Huarache is
smothered in manchego crema, topped with queso mixto, caramelized onions, poblano rajas, black truffle, trumpet &
cremini mushrooms. It’s then
baked in the oven until crisp and
topped with requeson and sliced
jalapeno.
Shrimp Fundido$13.95
A delicious blend of Valentina cream cheese and queso. Topped with shrimp and pickled red onion. Served with tortilla chips
Esquites Guacamole$14.95
Our esquites street corn side served
off the cob, on top of our traditional guacamole. Grilled corn, lime
mayo, queso fresco & chili pequin.
Served with corn tortilla chips and
salsa Oaxaca
Mole Poblano$21.95
10 oz. organic chicken breast, pan roasted and topped with mole poblano, served with plantain rice and garnished with sesame seeds.
Tuna Guacamole$15.95
yellowfin tuna, grilled pineapple, chipotle aioli, red onion, jalapeño, avocado, served with chips
Guacamole Sampler$16.95
A combination of our Tuna, Esquites and Bacon & Fig Guacamoles served with tortilla chips & salsa oaxaca.
Pulpo a la Plancha$14.95
Sautéed octopus with truffle potato puree, fingerling potatoes, jalapeno escabeche, & chili piquin
marble potatoes and truffle potato puree. Topped with jalapenos, radish, and cilantro
Brussels & Bacon Huarache$11.95
Mexican style (corn masa) flatbread smothered with red chili garbanzo puree and topped with queso mixto, caramelized onions and poblano rojas and baked until crispy. Topped with bacon, brussels sprouts, and cotija cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034

Fort Washington PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Melody's Vietnam

No reviews yet

Melody's is a small Vietnamese joint that brings traditional Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to Ambler. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.

Ambler Vegan Company

No reviews yet

Ambler Vegan Co. is Ambler's first semi-raw, whole-food plant-based vegan cafe featuring delicious creative healthful foods. Plant-Based Food that Loves You Back!

KC's Alley

No reviews yet

Family Friendly Pub located in Downtown Ambler

Gypsy Blu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston