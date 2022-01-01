Thank you for choosing Cantina Feliz and Feliz Restaurants! We are looking forward to the opportunity to serve you. We are a full service restaurant that specializes in catering for those special occasions in your life. Please visit our sister restaurant, La Calaca Feliz in the Art Museum neighborhood of Philadelphia.



SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

424 S Bethlehem Pike Ft. Washington, PA 19034 • $$