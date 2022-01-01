Cantina Grill Bird Road

Kitchen Of the World

No reviews yet

Fasten your seat belts!

We offer you a sensory gastronomic experience of international stature.

Enjoy a first-class flight of flavors across the five continents, with dishes that will take you to new heights.

Our colors and details – as well as the interior design, tableware, artistic plating, and even the crew – make the experience at KOW Restaurant an authentic journey around the world.

