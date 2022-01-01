Cantina La Antigua Inc
Come in and enjoy!
14N630 IL-25 STE B
Location
14N630 IL-25 STE B
Dundee IL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Aral Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Vengan y disfruten!
River Street Tavern
MEET, DRINK, & EAT @ RIVER STREET!
East Dundee's first Gastropub (fancy way of saying familiar favorites prepared with a unique twist) We pride ourselves on giving great service in a beautiful, warm location. Good for lunch, after work drinks, Dinner, watching the games, celebrating an event or just winding down the evening. River Street is the place.
Benedict's Eggs and More
OPEN for Curbside Pick up! Call when you arrive we will bring your order out to you!
847-836-2222
Bleuroot
Farm to Table