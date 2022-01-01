Go
Cantina La Mexicana

Come in and enjoy!

247 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork al Pastor Tacos$4.00
Pork al Pastor, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.
Nachos$11.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, cheese, red sauce, onion, cilantro. Add steak, chicken, or carnitas, +$4
Chips & Salsa$4.50
Baja Fish Tacos$4.00
Cornmeal coated fried tilapia (GF), chipotle cream, cabbage, , pico de gallo served on corn tortillas.
Tamales . alac.$3.00
Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add Veggies, Chicken, Carnitas, Potato & Chorizo, Steak, +4
Burro$13.00
Flour tortilla, rice, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
enchiladas$17.00
Three enchiladas,topped with chees,sourcream,and your choice of sauce:red,green,gaujillo ormole.and pico.
Steak Tacos$4.00
Grilled chopped steak*, onion, cilantro, , and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.
Burro Bowl$13.00
Location

247 Washington Street

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Field & Vine is a neighborhood restaurant in Union Square, Somerville serving shareable dishes inspired by New England's farms and waters.

Fast-Casual eatery and juice bar. We source from producers and farmers that we trust, from our all-natural meats to our locally grown carrots and apples. We want to provide you with the most wholesome, healthy, and safe food possible. This is our commitment to you.

Turenne Bagels has chosen to hibernate for the winter. Thank you for your support!

T&B Wood-fired has chosen to hibernate for the winter. Thank you for your support!

