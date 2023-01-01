Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Anna
  • /
  • Cantina Lime - Anna - 807 S CENTRAL EXPY SUITE 300
Banner picView gallery

Cantina Lime - Anna - 807 S CENTRAL EXPY SUITE 300

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

807 S CENTRAL EXPY SUITE 300

ANNA, TX 75409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

807 S CENTRAL EXPY SUITE 300, ANNA TX 75409

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
orange starNo Reviews
3059 Champions Way Melissa, TX 75454
View restaurantnext
Tia's Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1280 Sam Rayburn Highway Melissa, TX 75454
View restaurantnext
Honeylu's Coffee - Van Alstyne - 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - McKinney
orange star4.6 • 1,103
3510 W. University #200 McKinney, TX 75071
View restaurantnext
Arcade 92 Retro Arcade Bar - 305 E Virginia St Suite 103
orange starNo Reviews
305 E Virginia St Suite 103 McKinney, TX 75069
View restaurantnext
LAYERED - 111 East Virginia Steet
orange starNo Reviews
111 East Virginia Street McKinney, TX 75069
View restaurantnext
Map

More near ANNA

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (55 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (161 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cantina Lime - Anna - 807 S CENTRAL EXPY SUITE 300

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston