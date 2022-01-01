Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cantina Locale
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
123 Reviews
$$
2803 Wrightsboro Rd,Ste 20A
Augusta, GA 30909
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2803 Wrightsboro Rd,Ste 20A, Augusta GA 30909
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Village Deli
Come in and enjoy!!
Sheehans Irish Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Oliviana
Come on in and enjoy!
French Market Grille
Come in and enjoy!