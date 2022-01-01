Go
Consumer pic

Cantina Lunada

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd

Longmont, CO 80501

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

El Burrito$9.00
Refried Beans/ pork green chili/ flour tortilla/ cheese
House Margarita$4.00
Fresh squeezed lime Margarita
Chile Con Queso$9.00
Roasted tomato salsa/ monterey jack cheese/ pico/ cut tortilla chips
Chimichanga$17.00
Pork or Chicken, flour tortilla/ black beans/ achiote rice/ cheese
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont CO 80501

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Le Peep

No reviews yet

Because Boulder County has moved to COVID-19 Level Red, our location will remain open during regular hours for take out and outdoor seating. Please stay safe and thank you for all your support. We look forward to serving you again soon under normal operating conditions.

Dickens 300 Prime

No reviews yet

The Dickens 300 Prime is housed downstairs from The Dickens Opera House and specializes in a casual Steak and Seafood restaurant.

Mana Thai

No reviews yet

Comfort Food, Thai Style

Urban Field Pizza & Market

No reviews yet

Open for PICK-UP ONLY

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Cantina Lunada

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston