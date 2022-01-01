Go
Cantina Taqueria

Tacos and frozen drinks.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

1140 S University Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Carnitas Tacos$7.00
shredded pork, pickled radish, pickled tomatillo, pickled jalapeno, #1 sauce and cilantro
Burrito$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
2 Fish Tacos$7.50
grilled or fried mahi, baja mayo, jicama slaw, avocado, sesame seed and cilantro
2 Carne Asada Tacos$8.00
grilled steak marinated in garlic soy sauce, avocado, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno and cilantro
Sour Cream$1.00
Side Rice$3.00
Chips & Guac$7.50
Side Beans$3.00
2 Shredded Chicken Tacos$7.00
shredded chicken, pickled onion, tinga sauce, pickled jalapeno, avocado and cilantro
Quesadilla$7.00
wheat tortilla, jack cheese and choice of chicken, carnitas, steak, roasted veggies or just cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1140 S University Ave

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
