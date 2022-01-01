Go
  • Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila

35 Southeast 1st Avenue

Popular Items

Taco Salad$14.00
Cripsy flour tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, mixed mexican cheeses, black beans, avocados, diced tomato, and roasted corn. Choice of chicken tinga, seasoned ground beef, or pulled pork.
Rice and Beans$7.00
Molcajete Mixto$39.00
Grilled shrimp, chicken, steak, and roasted tomatillo sauce served with rice, black beans, and corn tortillas.
Chicken Flautas$13.00
Crispy fried chicken taquitos garnished with a roasted tomatillo sauce, diced tomatos, radishes, and cotija cheese.
Guacamole$15.00
Fresh ripe avocado, red onions, roasted poblano peppers, tomato, and cilantro. Served crispy corn tortillas.
Birria Tacos$15.00
Yellow corn tortillas stuffed with braised beef, mixed cheeses, white onions, and cilantro.
Location

Ocala FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Big Hammock Brewery & Bites

The Black Sheep on Broadway

The Marion Theatre

We are a historic movie theatre and live performance venue. We offer mobile online ordering as well as walk up concessions. View our programming schedule and purchase tickets at mariontheatre.org

Morevino

