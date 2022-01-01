Go
Cantina Agave

Bar with a focus on Tequila, Mezcal and everything agave spirits serving Latin inspired grub.

4110 Hamilton Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Empanadas$9.00
Three fried corn empanadas with cheese + choice of birria, papa or carnitas en salsa verde. Side of garlic crema and salsa verde.
Frijoles Refritos$7.00
Refried beans cooked with chipotle peppers in adobo topped with avocado + cotija cheese + garlic crema / served with corn chips
Papas Fritas$9.00
House french fries tossed in tajin and lime and drizzled with crema fresca + garlic crema + dried chile mayonaisse + queso fresco + cilantro
Taquitos$7.00
three fried taquitos on corn tortillas. Choose from birria or carnitas en salsa verde. Topped with our pico de gallina.
Chicharrones$7.00
Pork Rinds served with dried chile mayonnaise + botanera salsa(Mexican Hot Sauce) + crema fresca + lime
Guacamole$7.00
Guacamole with tomato + white onion + jalapeños + cilantro + lime served with corn chips
Churros$9.00
four large churros with sugar + cinnamon. Served with a side of goats milk candy.
Tacos$14.00
FOUR TACOS. CHOOSE FROM THE OPTIONS BELOW.
Birria: Slow braised beef in a consomé of dried chiles with ozzarella cheese + queso fresco + consomé + onions & cilantro
Carnitas: Slow braised pork in lard and simmered in salsa verde served with avocado + crema fresca + pickled red onion
Papa: Fried potatoes sauteed with onions, bell peppers, garlic and jalapeños served with avocado + cotija cheese + crema fresca + salsa verde
Pollo al chipotle: chicken simmered on our chipotle sauce served with avocado + crema fresca + cilantro.
Paloma$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4110 Hamilton Ave

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
