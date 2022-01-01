Go
Canton Coral Gables

Popular Items

DUMPLINGS FRIED$9.50
wok-fried or steamed dumplings served with a ginger-scallion soy sauce.
DUMPLINGS STEAMED$9.50
wok-fried or steamed dumplings served with a ginger-scallion soy sauce.
QUART SPECIAL FRIED RICE$11.95
KRAB RANGOON$8.50
8pcs, cream cheese and crab meat.
QUART WONTON SOUP$6.95
VEG SPRING ROLL$2.75
a classic appetizer with shredded cabbage, wrapped in a crispy egg skin.
FRIED WONTON$5.25
with sweet and sour sauce.
HONEY CHICKEN$20.50
The award winner. White, boneless breast of chicken, lightly fried and dipped in honey sauce.
BBQ SPARERIBS$11.75
oven-grilled spare ribs brushed with a barbecue glaze.
EGG ROLL$2.75
a classic appetizer with shredded chicken, baby shrimp and cabbage, wrapped. in a crispy egg skin.

Location

2614-2624 PONCE DE LEON BLVD

Coral Gables FL

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
