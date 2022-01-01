Canton restaurants you'll love

Canton restaurants
Toast
  • Canton

Canton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Canton restaurants

joe pizza image

 

joe pizza

140 Albany Turnpike, Canton

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad$7.00
Assorted greens and veggies, served with your choice of housemade dressings: Balsamic basil, ranch, garlic Parmesan, roasted red pepper & garlic, raspberry walnut vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, Caesar or lemon balsamic
Wings$13.00
Ten jumbo wings, tossed with your choice of sauce, classic buffalo, chipotle BBQ, Golden Carolina, or Italian Garlic parmesan.
Joe Caesar Salad$11.00
Our own version of this American classic. Romaine lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, sweet red onions, Romano cheese and croutons.
More about joe pizza
Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub image

 

Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub

3 Depot St, Collinsville

Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Thin cut and breaded | Can be tossed in Buffalo, Crown BBQ, Thai chili, Teriyaki or honey mustard
French Onion Soup$7.00
House made French onion soup baked and topped with herbed herb crostini and melted Swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken Cobb$17.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, bacon, egg and blue cheese crumbles | Topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan ranch dressing
More about Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub
Restaurant banner

 

The Blue House Bagel Co & Cafe

161 Albany Turnpike, Canton

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Blue House Bagel Co & Cafe
