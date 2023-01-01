Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub image

 

Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub

3 Depot St, canton

TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Goat cheese, pepper jack cheese and roasted red peppers on a grilled flour tortilla | Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Canton Pizza & Kitchen - 140 Albany Turnpike

140 Albany Turnpike, Canton

Takeout
Chicken & Cheese Quesadillas$14.50
Diced chicken breast, diced peppers, diced red onions, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese all melted together. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
More about Canton Pizza & Kitchen - 140 Albany Turnpike

