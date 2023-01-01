Quesadillas in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Lisa's Crown & Hammer Restaurant & Pub
3 Depot St, canton
|Goat Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
Goat cheese, pepper jack cheese and roasted red peppers on a grilled flour tortilla | Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo
Canton Pizza & Kitchen - 140 Albany Turnpike
140 Albany Turnpike, Canton
|Chicken & Cheese Quesadillas
|$14.50
Diced chicken breast, diced peppers, diced red onions, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese all melted together. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa