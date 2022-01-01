Canton American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Canton

Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton

Spicy Queso Dip$8.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
Kid Burger$6.00
1/4 Pound, flat-grilled Angus Beef Patty. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
16 Wings$17.00
Perfect sized, not skimpy.
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce.
The Butcher and Bottle image

FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher and Bottle

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
Arugula Salad$10.00
Arugula, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, honey, tomatoes, red onions and shaved Parmesan cheese
Grain Bowl$10.00
Gluten-free quinoa, green chickpea, arugula, kale and edamame, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil and lemon juice
Meatloaf Patty Melt$15.00
B&B signature meatloaf with caramelized onions, B&B sauce and melted muenster cheese on toasted texas toast. Served with fries
Sidelines Grille image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidelines Grille

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

Avg 4.2 (221 reviews)
Kid Fingers$6.00
2 fresh, never frozen, Chicken Tenderloins hand breaded to order & deep fried. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Chicken Finger Dinner$13.00
Generous serving of crispy, hand breaded Tenderloins with choice of Dippin' Sauce. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
Side Fries$3.00
Top tier Potatoes fried crispy & seasoned with Sidelines' Spice.
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

104 Prominence Point Parkway, Canton

Avg 4.4 (203 reviews)
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
