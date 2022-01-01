Canton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Canton
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|Popular items
|Spicy Queso Dip
|$8.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
|Kid Burger
|$6.00
1/4 Pound, flat-grilled Angus Beef Patty. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
|16 Wings
|$17.00
Perfect sized, not skimpy.
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
The Butcher and Bottle
3568 Sixes Rd, Canton
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, honey, tomatoes, red onions and shaved Parmesan cheese
|Grain Bowl
|$10.00
Gluten-free quinoa, green chickpea, arugula, kale and edamame, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil and lemon juice
|Meatloaf Patty Melt
|$15.00
B&B signature meatloaf with caramelized onions, B&B sauce and melted muenster cheese on toasted texas toast. Served with fries
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
|Popular items
|Kid Fingers
|$6.00
2 fresh, never frozen, Chicken Tenderloins hand breaded to order & deep fried. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
|Chicken Finger Dinner
|$13.00
Generous serving of crispy, hand breaded Tenderloins with choice of Dippin' Sauce. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
|Side Fries
|$3.00
Top tier Potatoes fried crispy & seasoned with Sidelines' Spice.