Canton Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Canton
More about Four 41 South Bbq
Four 41 South Bbq
149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton
|Popular items
|Cheesecake Feature
|$8.00
This weeks feature is a The Little Debbie Oatmeal cream pie cheesecake.
|The Mr. Potato Head
|$13.00
Our Smoke house loaded potato, with your choice of smoked meat, cheese, sour cream, Sweet n Sassy and our Hot'lanta Sauce
|Drink
|$2.50
More about 7 Tequilas - Canton
7 Tequilas - Canton
1435 Riverstone Parkway, Canton
|Popular items
|Choose 3
|$11.99
|Bto Cali CKN
|$11.99
|Queso Dip
|$6.99