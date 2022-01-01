Buffalo chicken wraps in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|'Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Wrap'
|$10.00
Choose Buffalo Sauce. Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
More about Sidelines Grille
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
|'Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Wrap'
|$10.00
Choose Buffalo Sauce. Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.