Caesar salad in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|'Caesar Salad'
|$6.00
Chopped Romaine & thick Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Shredded Parmesan. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
More about The Butcher and Bottle
FRENCH FRIES
The Butcher and Bottle
3568 Sixes Rd, Canton
|Side Caesar salad
|$6.00
|Caesar Salad Large
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & croutons