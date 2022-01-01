Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Buffalo Chicken Sandwich'$10.00
Tender Chicken Breast served Grilled or Fried & tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Chicken Sandwich'$10.00
Tender Chicken Breast Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
More about Sidelines Grille
The Butcher and Bottle image

FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher and Bottle

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about The Butcher and Bottle
Sidelines Grille image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidelines Grille

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

Avg 4.2 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
'Buffalo Chicken Sandwich'$10.00
Tender Chicken Breast served Grilled or Fried & tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Chicken Sandwich'$10.00
Tender Chicken Breast Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
More about Sidelines Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Chicken Salad

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Lobsters

Chicken Wraps

Prime Ribs

Penne

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Canton to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston