Chicken wraps in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-jack & Ranch Dressing rolled in your choice of Spinach or Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-jack & Ranch Dressing rolled in your choice of Spinach or Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.