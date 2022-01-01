Cobb salad in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve cobb salad
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|'The Cobb Salad'
|$12.00
Choose Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken Breast over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Chopped Bacon + Diced Tomato + Sliced Egg + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Fresh Guacamole. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
|'The Cobb Salad'
|$12.00
Choose Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken Breast over Mixed Salad Greens + Cucumber + Chopped Bacon + Diced Tomato + Sliced Egg + Bleu Cheese Crumbles + Fresh Guacamole. Your choice of Salad Dressing.