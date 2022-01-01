Honey chicken in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve honey chicken
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|'Honey Mac Chicken'
|$12.00
Hand breaded Chicken Breast drizzled with Honey & topped with House-made Mac & Cheese. Served on a Brioche Roll. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
