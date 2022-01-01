Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve lobsters

Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Lobster Bisque Bowl'$7.00
Pureed Lobster with Cream & a hint of Sherry.
'Lobster Bisque Cup'$6.00
Pureed Lobster with Cream & a hint of Sherry.
More about Sidelines Grille
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1548 Riverstone Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rockin Lobster$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Lobster Solo$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Sidelines Grille image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidelines Grille

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

Avg 4.2 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
'Lobster Bisque Bowl'$7.00
Pureed Lobster with Cream & a hint of Sherry.
'Lobster Bisque Cup'$6.00
Pureed Lobster with Cream & a hint of Sherry.
More about Sidelines Grille

