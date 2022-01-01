Lobsters in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|'Lobster Bisque Bowl'
|$7.00
Pureed Lobster with Cream & a hint of Sherry.
|'Lobster Bisque Cup'
|$6.00
Pureed Lobster with Cream & a hint of Sherry.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1548 Riverstone Parkway, Canton
|Rockin Lobster
|$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
|Lobster Solo
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce