Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

B&B Tavern Sixes

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Naan Bread$2.00
Toasted and crispy lavash flat bread
More about B&B Tavern Sixes
Item pic

 

B&B Tavern Free Home

12418 Cumming Hwy Suite 406, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Naan Bread$2.00
Toasted and crispy lavash flatbread
More about B&B Tavern Free Home

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Mozzarella Sticks

Fajita Salad

Chicken Pasta

Molten Chocolate Cake

Cake

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Canton to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (92 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1158 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2110 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston