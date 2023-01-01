Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naan in
Canton
/
Canton
/
Naan
Canton restaurants that serve naan
FRENCH FRIES
B&B Tavern Sixes
3568 Sixes Rd, Canton
Avg 4.3
(1314 reviews)
Side Naan Bread
$2.00
Toasted and crispy lavash flat bread
More about B&B Tavern Sixes
B&B Tavern Free Home
12418 Cumming Hwy Suite 406, Canton
No reviews yet
Naan Bread
$2.00
Toasted and crispy lavash flatbread
More about B&B Tavern Free Home
Browse other tasty dishes in Canton
Mozzarella Sticks
Fajita Salad
Chicken Pasta
Molten Chocolate Cake
Cake
Boneless Wings
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Canton to explore
Alpharetta
Avg 4.6
(92 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(63 restaurants)
Duluth
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Cumming
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Kennesaw
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Acworth
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(172 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1158 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(688 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2110 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston