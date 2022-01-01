Penne in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve penne
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|'Penne Alfredo Pasta'
|$10.00
Penne Pasta tossed in Alfredo Sauce & topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
|'Louisiana Penne Pasta'
|$14.00
Penne Pasta tossed in Cream Sauce, Andouille Sausage & Louisiana Spiced Chicken topped with Tomato & Chives.
More about Sidelines Grille
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
|'Penne Marinara Pasta'
|$10.00
Penne Pasta tossed in Marinara Sauce & topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with choice of Soup or Side Salad.
|'Louisiana Penne Pasta'
|$14.00
Penne Pasta tossed in Cream Sauce, Andouille Sausage & Louisiana Spiced Chicken topped with Tomato & Chives.