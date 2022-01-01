Quesadillas in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|"Kids Quesadilla"
|$6.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
|'Quesadilla'
|$10.00
Choose Cheese, Chicken, or Veggie (Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Broccoli). Steak, Shrimp, or Barbacoa additional charge. Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese + Selected Protein + Shaved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
More about The Butcher and Bottle
FRENCH FRIES
The Butcher and Bottle
3568 Sixes Rd, Canton
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$14.00
Grilled mixed vegetables stuffed in a cheesy tortilla served with cilantro lime cream sauce and pico de gallo
More about Sidelines Grille
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
|"Kids Quesadilla"
|$6.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
|'Quesadilla'
|$10.00
Choose Cheese, Chicken, or Veggie (Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Broccoli). Steak, Shrimp, or Barbacoa additional charge. Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese + Selected Protein + Shaved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.