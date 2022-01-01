Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Sidelines Grille

147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
"Kids Quesadilla"$6.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
'Quesadilla'$10.00
Choose Cheese, Chicken, or Veggie (Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Broccoli). Steak, Shrimp, or Barbacoa additional charge. Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese + Selected Protein + Shaved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
More about Sidelines Grille
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher and Bottle

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled mixed vegetables stuffed in a cheesy tortilla served with cilantro lime cream sauce and pico de gallo
More about The Butcher and Bottle
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidelines Grille

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

Avg 4.2 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
"Kids Quesadilla"$6.00
Includes 1 Kids' Side Item + 1 Kids' Drink.
'Quesadilla'$10.00
Choose Cheese, Chicken, or Veggie (Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Broccoli). Steak, Shrimp, or Barbacoa additional charge. Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese + Selected Protein + Shaved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
More about Sidelines Grille
7 Tequilas - Canton image

 

7 Tequilas - Canton

1435 Riverstone Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
More about 7 Tequilas - Canton

