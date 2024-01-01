Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

P.O.P.S. - 130 E. Main Street

130 East Main Street, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatballs$17.00
Palermo's Red and Meatballs over home made Spaghetti Chitarra
Kid's Spaghetti$6.00
Home made Spaghetti Chitarra with Palermo's Red sauce (add meatball +2/crispy chicken +7)
More about P.O.P.S. - 130 E. Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Ninas pizza kitchen - Canton - 15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle

15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Spaghetti Marinara$9.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce
Small Spaghetti Meatballs$11.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs
More about Ninas pizza kitchen - Canton - 15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Tacos

Cheesecake

Chicken Wraps

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mac And Cheese

Tiramisu

Caesar Salad

Baja Fish Tacos

Map

More near Canton to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (120 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston