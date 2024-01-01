Spaghetti in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about P.O.P.S. - 130 E. Main Street
P.O.P.S. - 130 E. Main Street
130 East Main Street, Canton
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$17.00
Palermo's Red and Meatballs over home made Spaghetti Chitarra
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$6.00
Home made Spaghetti Chitarra with Palermo's Red sauce (add meatball +2/crispy chicken +7)
More about Ninas pizza kitchen - Canton - 15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle
Ninas pizza kitchen - Canton - 15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle
15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle, Canton
|Small Spaghetti Marinara
|$9.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce
|Small Spaghetti Meatballs
|$11.00
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce. Served with two meatballs