Canton restaurants you'll love

More about Trillium Brewing Company
Trillium Brewing Company
50 Hudson Road, Canton
|Popular items
|Dialed In Pinot Gris 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Double IPA with Pinot Gris Grape Juice - 8.5% abv** This iteration of Dialed-In is a fresh, juicy Double IPA intensively dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado. Pouring a vibrant, hazy gold, aromas of white wine, tropical fruit, and citrus swirl around the nose. Upfront flavors of grassy hop, lime zest, and pineapple coincide with vinous notes from the mid-fermentation addition of Pinot Gris juice. Soft and creamy with moderate bitterness, Dialed-In: Pinot Gris is medium-bodied with a crisp, dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Weather Observatory 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Triple IPA - 9.5% abv** Weather Observatory Triple IPA pours a soft, light orange with glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit & bright citrus greet the nose up front, leading with aromas of fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, and light melon. Background notes of succulent mango & peach play supporting roles, becoming more apparent after each sip. Medium-bodied with a deceptively hidden 9.5% ABV, Weather Observatory finishes dry, with a restrained, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Legroom 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Double IPA - 8% abv** Legroom pours a viscous light straw color with a dense haze. The aroma offers mouth-watering fruit smoothie notes reminiscent of candied pineapple, juicy fruit gum, ripe peach, and zesty ruby red grapefruit. On the palate, a burst of papaya and mango nectar round out an incredibly tropical drinking experience. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
More about Waterfall Bar & Grille
Waterfall Bar & Grille
2 Forge Pond, Canton
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad (gf)
|$13.00
Romaine, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette
|Fried Mozzarella (6)
|$9.00
breaded mozzarella deep fried to golden brown, served with marinara sauce
|Pub Pizza
|$10.00
Individual cheese pizza with house marinara sauce -- add pepperoni +2.
More about Trillium Brewing Company Canton
Trillium Brewing Company Canton
100 Royall Street, Canton
|Popular items
|Max Legroom 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Double IPA - 9.1% abv** Out of the can, Max Legroom pours a viscous, pale, pineapple-colored yellow, coating the glass as the beer is swirled. Extended cold conditioning allows for unparalleled aroma development, offering an explosively dank and hop-saturated character. We enjoy notes of pineapple gummies, mango/papaya smoothie, and fresh-squeezed citrus with a gentle buzz of vibrant pine to assist with balancing the tropical onslaught. Finishing plush and creamy, Max Legroom joins the pinnacle of our hoppy offerings, meant to enjoy in celebration and shared with those special in your lives. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Liquid Mettle 4pk Cans
|$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.4% abv** Following in the footsteps of these many predecessors, Liquid Mettle DIPA delivers supremely smooth drinkability featuring calculated combinations of cutting-edge hop products. Most notably, we feature Citra Cryo, derived from processing using liquid nitrogen, to inject a concentrated infusion of ripe citrus notes.
Liquid Mettle is also traditionally dry-hopped with Amarillo & Citra pellets, but we didn’t stop there. Citra Lupulin powder is then added for pure boundary-pushing pleasure, providing potent aromatics of tropical fruit & bright lemon peel. Juicy, dank, & resinous with refreshing carbonation, & dry finish, Liquid Mettle is a welcomed addition to our favorite family of Double IPA’s. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|DDH Summer Street IPA 4pk Cans
|$20.20
**Double Dry Hopped IPA - 7.2% abv** Our enhanced version of Summer Street IPA features a secondary dry hopping with Simcoe. Hazy, sunflower gold in appearance, DDH Summer provides strong aromatics of floral pine and ripe pineapple with overtones of citrus peel and fresh picked blueberries. Bold, dynamic flavors of juicy tangerine, diced strawberries, pineapple cubes, and green pear lead the palate with a modest, balancing bite of grapefruit pith and pine needles. Just above medium mouthfeel with a dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing Company
Trillium Brewing Company
110 Shawmut Rd, Canton
|Popular items
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
7 Blue Hill River Rd, Canton
|Popular items
|Fruit Cup
|$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
|7 Layer Bar
|$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
More about The Chubby Chickpea - Truck 2
The Chubby Chickpea - Truck 2
120 Jackson Stree, Canton
More about The Chubby Chickpea - Truck 1
The Chubby Chickpea - Truck 1
120 Jackson Street, Canton