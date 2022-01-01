Canton restaurants you'll love

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Canton

Canton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Canton restaurants

Trillium Brewing Company image

 

Trillium Brewing Company

50 Hudson Road, Canton

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dialed In Pinot Gris 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA with Pinot Gris Grape Juice - 8.5% abv** This iteration of Dialed-In is a fresh, juicy Double IPA intensively dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado. Pouring a vibrant, hazy gold, aromas of white wine, tropical fruit, and citrus swirl around the nose. Upfront flavors of grassy hop, lime zest, and pineapple coincide with vinous notes from the mid-fermentation addition of Pinot Gris juice. Soft and creamy with moderate bitterness, Dialed-In: Pinot Gris is medium-bodied with a crisp, dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Weather Observatory 4pk Cans$22.20
**Triple IPA - 9.5% abv** Weather Observatory Triple IPA pours a soft, light orange with glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit & bright citrus greet the nose up front, leading with aromas of fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, and light melon. Background notes of succulent mango & peach play supporting roles, becoming more apparent after each sip. Medium-bodied with a deceptively hidden 9.5% ABV, Weather Observatory finishes dry, with a restrained, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Legroom 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA - 8% abv** Legroom pours a viscous light straw color with a dense haze. The aroma offers mouth-watering fruit smoothie notes reminiscent of candied pineapple, juicy fruit gum, ripe peach, and zesty ruby red grapefruit. On the palate, a burst of papaya and mango nectar round out an incredibly tropical drinking experience. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing Company
Waterfall Bar & Grille image

 

Waterfall Bar & Grille

2 Forge Pond, Canton

Avg 4 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad (gf)$13.00
Romaine, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette
Fried Mozzarella (6)$9.00
breaded mozzarella deep fried to golden brown, served with marinara sauce
Pub Pizza$10.00
Individual cheese pizza with house marinara sauce -- add pepperoni +2.
More about Waterfall Bar & Grille
Trillium Brewing Company Canton image

 

Trillium Brewing Company Canton

100 Royall Street, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Max Legroom 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA - 9.1% abv** Out of the can, Max Legroom pours a viscous, pale, pineapple-colored yellow, coating the glass as the beer is swirled. Extended cold conditioning allows for unparalleled aroma development, offering an explosively dank and hop-saturated character. We enjoy notes of pineapple gummies, mango/papaya smoothie, and fresh-squeezed citrus with a gentle buzz of vibrant pine to assist with balancing the tropical onslaught. Finishing plush and creamy, Max Legroom joins the pinnacle of our hoppy offerings, meant to enjoy in celebration and shared with those special in your lives. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Liquid Mettle 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.4% abv** Following in the footsteps of these many predecessors, Liquid Mettle DIPA delivers supremely smooth drinkability featuring calculated combinations of cutting-edge hop products. Most notably, we feature Citra Cryo, derived from processing using liquid nitrogen, to inject a concentrated infusion of ripe citrus notes.
Liquid Mettle is also traditionally dry-hopped with Amarillo & Citra pellets, but we didn’t stop there. Citra Lupulin powder is then added for pure boundary-pushing pleasure, providing potent aromatics of tropical fruit & bright lemon peel. Juicy, dank, & resinous with refreshing carbonation, & dry finish, Liquid Mettle is a welcomed addition to our favorite family of Double IPA’s. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Summer Street IPA 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double Dry Hopped IPA - 7.2% abv** Our enhanced version of Summer Street IPA features a secondary dry hopping with Simcoe. Hazy, sunflower gold in appearance, DDH Summer provides strong aromatics of floral pine and ripe pineapple with overtones of citrus peel and fresh picked blueberries. Bold, dynamic flavors of juicy tangerine, diced strawberries, pineapple cubes, and green pear lead the palate with a modest, balancing bite of grapefruit pith and pine needles. Just above medium mouthfeel with a dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing Company Canton
Trillium Brewing Company image

 

Trillium Brewing Company

110 Shawmut Rd, Canton

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Weather Observatory 4pk Cans$22.20
**Triple IPA - 9.5% abv** Weather Observatory Triple IPA pours a soft, light orange with glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit & bright citrus greet the nose up front, leading with aromas of fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, and light melon. Background notes of succulent mango & peach play supporting roles, becoming more apparent after each sip. Medium-bodied with a deceptively hidden 9.5% ABV, Weather Observatory finishes dry, with a restrained, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Summer Street IPA 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double Dry Hopped IPA - 7.2% abv** Our enhanced version of Summer Street IPA features a secondary dry hopping with Simcoe. Hazy, sunflower gold in appearance, DDH Summer provides strong aromatics of floral pine and ripe pineapple with overtones of citrus peel and fresh picked blueberries. Bold, dynamic flavors of juicy tangerine, diced strawberries, pineapple cubes, and green pear lead the palate with a modest, balancing bite of grapefruit pith and pine needles. Just above medium mouthfeel with a dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Liquid Mettle 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.4% abv** Following in the footsteps of these many predecessors, Liquid Mettle DIPA delivers supremely smooth drinkability featuring calculated combinations of cutting-edge hop products. Most notably, we feature Citra Cryo, derived from processing using liquid nitrogen, to inject a concentrated infusion of ripe citrus notes.
Liquid Mettle is also traditionally dry-hopped with Amarillo & Citra pellets, but we didn’t stop there. Citra Lupulin powder is then added for pure boundary-pushing pleasure, providing potent aromatics of tropical fruit & bright lemon peel. Juicy, dank, & resinous with refreshing carbonation, & dry finish, Liquid Mettle is a welcomed addition to our favorite family of Double IPA’s. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing Company
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

7 Blue Hill River Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
7 Layer Bar$2.50
Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together
More about Rita’s Catering
Restaurant banner

 

The Chubby Chickpea - Truck 2

120 Jackson Stree, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Chubby Chickpea - Truck 2
Restaurant banner

 

The Chubby Chickpea - Truck 1

120 Jackson Street, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Chubby Chickpea - Truck 1
Map

More near Canton to explore

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Norwood

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Stoughton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston