Canton brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Canton
Trillium Brewing Company
50 Hudson Road, Canton
|Popular items
|Legroom 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Double IPA - 8% abv** Legroom pours a viscous light straw color with a dense haze. The aroma offers mouth-watering fruit smoothie notes reminiscent of candied pineapple, juicy fruit gum, ripe peach, and zesty ruby red grapefruit. On the palate, a burst of papaya and mango nectar round out an incredibly tropical drinking experience. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Mosaic True New Englander 4pk Cans
|$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.1% abv** Mosaic Dry Hopped True New Englander presents a hazy deep golden yellow in the glass. Breezy piña colada aromas immediately transplant us to paradise in the tropics. Mosaic’s signature stone fruit, citrus, and tropical notes pair brilliantly with the characteristic coconut flavor that Sabro brings to the table. With a full-bodied and plush mouthfeel that stands up to the beer's incredibly juicy spirit, Mosaic Dry Hopped True New Englander is a perfect companion for sledding, snow-blowing, or claiming that perfect Boston parking spot! **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Berliner Weisse with Raspberry, Guava, Passion Fruit, Pineapple & Lime - 7% abv** For Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch, we blended a balanced mix of fresh raspberry, guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and lime for ultimate refreshment. Pouring deep ruby red, Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch invigorates the palate as melted tropical popsicle with strong notes of fresh berries, guava, & pineapple finishing with light citrus. Medium sweetness, satisfying acidity, and pleasantly firm body, this may well be our favorite Daily Serving to date. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Trillium Brewing Company Canton
100 Royall Street, Canton
|Popular items
|Max Legroom 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Double IPA - 9.1% abv** Out of the can, Max Legroom pours a viscous, pale, pineapple-colored yellow, coating the glass as the beer is swirled. Extended cold conditioning allows for unparalleled aroma development, offering an explosively dank and hop-saturated character. We enjoy notes of pineapple gummies, mango/papaya smoothie, and fresh-squeezed citrus with a gentle buzz of vibrant pine to assist with balancing the tropical onslaught. Finishing plush and creamy, Max Legroom joins the pinnacle of our hoppy offerings, meant to enjoy in celebration and shared with those special in your lives. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Weather Observatory 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Triple IPA - 9.5% abv** Weather Observatory Triple IPA pours a soft, light orange with glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit & bright citrus greet the nose up front, leading with aromas of fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, and light melon. Background notes of succulent mango & peach play supporting roles, becoming more apparent after each sip. Medium-bodied with a deceptively hidden 9.5% ABV, Weather Observatory finishes dry, with a restrained, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Trillium Brewing Company
110 Shawmut Rd, Canton
|Popular items
|Franklin Park IPA 4pk Cans
|$17.20
**IPA - 7% abv** Franklin Park IPA presents a hazy deep yellow in the glass. The aroma packs a bright citrus punch upfront, boasting notes of candied grapefruit and pithy orange juice. The secondary notes are complex, with Simcoe and Amarillo contributing underlying layers of papaya, fresh pine, ripe cantaloupe, and a melange of stone fruit. Medium-bodied and balanced, Franklin Park finishes with a subtle, refreshing bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Dialed In Pinot Gris 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Double IPA with Pinot Gris Grape Juice - 8.5% abv** This iteration of Dialed-In is a fresh, juicy Double IPA intensively dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado. Pouring a vibrant, hazy gold, aromas of white wine, tropical fruit, and citrus swirl around the nose. Upfront flavors of grassy hop, lime zest, and pineapple coincide with vinous notes from the mid-fermentation addition of Pinot Gris juice. Soft and creamy with moderate bitterness, Dialed-In: Pinot Gris is medium-bodied with a crisp, dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Mettle 4pk Cans
|$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.4% abv** In the spirit of tenacity and camaraderie, Mettle was first created to highlight the milestone of our inaugural year as a brewery. With the intense dry-hop duo of Amarillo and Citra, this medium-bodied Double IPA beckons with aromatics of pineapple, mango, orange, and a hoppy dankness. A fusion of orange, melon, light pineapple, and a subtle pithiness round out the palate with a smooth, pillowy mouthfeel. We continue to brew Mettle in recognition of our devoted following of hopheads that have supported us from the very beginning. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**