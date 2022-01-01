Caesar salad in Canton

**West Coast Style IPA - 7% abv** Pouring a deep yellow, Real Birds are Real is a bright West Coast IPA featuring the hoppy triumvirate of Nelson, Simcoe, and Mosaic. Leading with a medley of white grape, lemon zest, and floral pine, the back of the palate leans more traditional with clean malt presence, finishing with a soft, grassy bitterness. Dry and incredibly approachable, Real Birds are Real represents the energy and ever-evolving perspective from this collaborative effort with our pals from Green Cheek. **LIMIT (6)4-PACKS PER PERSON**

