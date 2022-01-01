Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Canton

Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve caesar salad

Waterfall Bar & Grille image

 

Waterfall Bar & Grille

2 Forge Pond, Canton

Avg 4 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.00
chopped hearts of Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
More about Waterfall Bar & Grille
Trillium Brewing Company Canton image

 

Trillium Brewing Company Canton

100 Royall Street, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Real Birds Are Real 4pk Cans$17.20
**West Coast Style IPA - 7% abv** Pouring a deep yellow, Real Birds are Real is a bright West Coast IPA featuring the hoppy triumvirate of Nelson, Simcoe, and Mosaic. Leading with a medley of white grape, lemon zest, and floral pine, the back of the palate leans more traditional with clean malt presence, finishing with a soft, grassy bitterness. Dry and incredibly approachable, Real Birds are Real represents the energy and ever-evolving perspective from this collaborative effort with our pals from Green Cheek. **LIMIT (6)4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Scaled Up 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double IPA - 8% abv** The first Double IPA produced at our Canton brewery. Featuring four powerful aromatic hop varieties, Galaxy, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin, and Columbus, Scaled Up emits dank, spicy, aromas that lead into fruity, citrusy flavors of peach and orange on the palate. Lighter in body than most of our other Double IPAs, Scaled Up finishes dry and smooth with a pleasant bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Tropical Punch 4pk Cans$20.20
**Berliner Weisse with Guava, Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, Lime & Lemon - 4.2% abv** Pouring a sunny, light orange color, the aroma offers mouth-watering fruit cocktail notes of sweet mango, overripe pineapple, and guava fruit leather. On the palate, a balancing lemon-lime citrus character makes an appearance. Medium-bodied, with a refreshing tartness and balancing sweet profile, Daily Serving: Tropical Punch is an ideal warm-weather staple for the fridge. **LIMIT(6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing Company Canton

