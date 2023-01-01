Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve cake

Waterfall Bar & Grille image

 

Waterfall Bar & Grille - 643 Washington Street, Canton Center

2 Forge Pond, Canton

Avg 4 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes (2)$14.00
home-made crab cakes, served with pico de gallo and spicy remoulade
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$9.00
Irresistibly Moist, Rich and Delicious
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Waterfall Bar & Grille - 643 Washington Street, Canton Center
Item pic

 

Trillium Brewing Company Canton - 100 Royall Street

100 Royall Street, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barrel Aged Almond Cake 500ml$24.05
**Imperial Stout with Almond & Vanilla - 15.7% abv**Out of the bottle, Barrel Aged Almond Cake pours an opaque, jet black with an inviting light brown head. Swirling the glass brings forth opulent aromas of caramel-coated almonds, vanilla cream, chocolate brownies, and wispy bourbon. Upon first sip, the palate opens with satisfying waves of almond-vanilla latte’ & freshly-baked chocolate confections leading to notes of dark fruit and subdued oakiness. Soft, roasted notes balance sweeter tones with a slight, rounded bitterness. With a thick, rich mouthfeel and delicate finish, BA Almond Cake is a decadent dessert for any celebratory occasion. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing Company Canton - 100 Royall Street

