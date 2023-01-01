Cake in Canton

**Imperial Stout with Almond & Vanilla - 15.7% abv**Out of the bottle, Barrel Aged Almond Cake pours an opaque, jet black with an inviting light brown head. Swirling the glass brings forth opulent aromas of caramel-coated almonds, vanilla cream, chocolate brownies, and wispy bourbon. Upon first sip, the palate opens with satisfying waves of almond-vanilla latte’ & freshly-baked chocolate confections leading to notes of dark fruit and subdued oakiness. Soft, roasted notes balance sweeter tones with a slight, rounded bitterness. With a thick, rich mouthfeel and delicate finish, BA Almond Cake is a decadent dessert for any celebratory occasion. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**

