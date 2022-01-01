Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Stone L'Oven Pizza Canton

8 Washington St, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
with salsa and sour cream
More about Stone L'Oven Pizza Canton
Waterfall Bar & Grille image

 

Waterfall Bar & Grille - 643 Washington Street, Canton Center

2 Forge Pond, Canton

Avg 4 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
shredded cheddar grilled in a flour tortilla, with pico de gallo and sour cream -- add grilled chicken 5. / add steak 8. / add side of guacamole 2.
More about Waterfall Bar & Grille - 643 Washington Street, Canton Center

