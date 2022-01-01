Canton restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Corner Pub Canton
1663 N Canton Center Rd, Canton
|Popular items
|Grilled Italian Melt
|$12.50
Ham, Salami, Cup & Char Pepperoni,
Banana Peppers, Swiss. Lettuce & Tomato
on Sourdough. Served with a Side of
Mayo or Italian Dressing.
|Basket of Fries
|$6.99
Basket of Fries Served with Ketchup.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Blend of Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce & Spicy Ranch Inside a Flour Tortilla.
Tapped Coffee and Craft Beverages
39481 Joy Rd., Canton
|Popular items
|A La Carte AVAILABLE Thursday-Sunday
Tapped famous freshly baked donuts. GET BAKED NOT FRIED!
*All donuts contain milk, eggs and butter unless noted.
NOTE: Multiples of the same donut type must be added to the cart separately
|Manhattan
|$5.89
Brioche bun, pork sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, garlic herb sauce.
|B.Y.O Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.99
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich.
Authentikka
42070 ford rd, Canton
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala
Combination of spices into creamy, onion & tomato based sauce is so perfect that makes your curry explode with flavor.
|Hyderabad Chicken 65
|$11.99
Boneless chicken marinated in Hyderabadi spices, sauteed with garlic curry leaves and chillis.
|Makhani
Traditional exotic Indian spices & herbs cooked in a buttery creamy tomato based sauce.
Famous Hamburger - Canton (Ford Rd)
44011 Ford Rd., Canton
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Classic! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce
|Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$13.00
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
|Famous Burger
|$15.00
The burger that made us Famous! Two 1/3lb patties, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Maverick's - Canton
42820 Ford Road, Canton
Zo's Good Burger - Canton
44248 CHERRY HILL RD, CANTON
|Popular items
|Original Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo
|Southwest Burger
|$6.99
Bricohe Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Mayo
|Sliders
|$8.19
(3) 2oz Beef Patties, Topped with American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Secret Sauce