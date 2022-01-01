Canton restaurants you'll love

Canton restaurants
Toast
  • Canton

Canton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try Canton restaurants

Corner Pub Canton image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Corner Pub Canton

1663 N Canton Center Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Italian Melt$12.50
Ham, Salami, Cup & Char Pepperoni,
Banana Peppers, Swiss. Lettuce & Tomato
on Sourdough. Served with a Side of
Mayo or Italian Dressing.
Basket of Fries$6.99
Basket of Fries Served with Ketchup.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Blend of Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce & Spicy Ranch Inside a Flour Tortilla.
Tapped Coffee and Craft Beverages image

 

Tapped Coffee and Craft Beverages

39481 Joy Rd., Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A La Carte AVAILABLE Thursday-Sunday
Tapped famous freshly baked donuts. GET BAKED NOT FRIED!
*All donuts contain milk, eggs and butter unless noted.
NOTE: Multiples of the same donut type must be added to the cart separately
Manhattan$5.89
Brioche bun, pork sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, garlic herb sauce.
B.Y.O Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich.
Restaurant banner

 

Authentikka

42070 ford rd, Canton

Avg 4.6 (1047 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tikka Masala
Combination of spices into creamy, onion & tomato based sauce is so perfect that makes your curry explode with flavor.
Hyderabad Chicken 65$11.99
Boneless chicken marinated in Hyderabadi spices, sauteed with garlic curry leaves and chillis.
Makhani
Traditional exotic Indian spices & herbs cooked in a buttery creamy tomato based sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Famous Hamburger - Canton (Ford Rd)

44011 Ford Rd., Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Burger$12.00
Classic! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce
Swiss Mushroom Burger$13.00
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Famous Burger$15.00
The burger that made us Famous! Two 1/3lb patties, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Maverick's - Canton image

 

Maverick's - Canton

42820 Ford Road, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Zo's Good Burger - Canton

44248 CHERRY HILL RD, CANTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original Chicken Wrap$6.99
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo
Southwest Burger$6.99
Bricohe Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Mayo
Sliders$8.19
(3) 2oz Beef Patties, Topped with American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Secret Sauce
Map

