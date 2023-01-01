Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Banner pic

 

Taiz Restaurant___ - 7209 N Canton Center Rd

7209 N Canton Center Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$0.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, mushroom, grilled, mayo, bell pepper, with fajita sauce
More about Taiz Restaurant___ - 7209 N Canton Center Rd
BG pic

 

The Taco Factory - 4171 Old Canton Center Rd

4171 S old Canton Center Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$13.99
Served with sautéed onions and bell peppers, tomato, homemade guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, seasoned rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
More about The Taco Factory - 4171 Old Canton Center Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Fajitas

Garden Salad

Chili

Map

More near Canton to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (548 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston