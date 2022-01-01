Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve coleslaw

Maverick's - Canton image

 

Maverick's - Canton

42820 Ford Road, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Maverick's - Canton
Item pic

 

Zo's Good Burger - Canton

44248 CHERRY HILL RD, CANTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$1.79
More about Zo's Good Burger - Canton

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Turkey Wraps

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Map

More near Canton to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston