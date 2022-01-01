Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Canton
/
Canton
/
Fish And Chips
Canton restaurants that serve fish and chips
Maverick's - Canton
42820 Ford Road, Canton
No reviews yet
FIsh & Chips
$16.00
More about Maverick's - Canton
Famous Hamburger - Canton (Ford Rd)
44011 Ford Rd., Canton
No reviews yet
Arctic Cod Fish & Chips
$13.00
Hand battered fried cod, served with choice of side and chipotle mayo.
More about Famous Hamburger - Canton (Ford Rd)
Browse other tasty dishes in Canton
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Sliders
Tacos
More near Canton to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston