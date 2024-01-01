Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve fried rice

Main pic

 

Authentikka - 42070 ford rd

42070 ford rd, Canton

Avg 4.6 (1047 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Chicken pieces tossed with basmati rice.
Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice$12.99
More about Authentikka - 42070 ford rd
Consumer pic

 

House of Umami Canton - 45250 Ford Rd

45250 Ford Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fried Rice Bowl (C)$10.00
Side Fried Rice (C)$5.00
More about House of Umami Canton - 45250 Ford Rd
Item pic

 

The Takeout Box

39958 Ford Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIMCHI FRIED RICE$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas and carrot, kimchi ,egg, garlic, gochujang ,with mozzarella cheese on top *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
CURRY FRIED RICE$11.00
Mildly Spiced. Peas and carrots, green and white onion, pineapple, egg, turmeric powder.
THAI FRIED RICE$11.00
Peas and carrots, green and white onion, egg, sprinkled with black pepper
More about The Takeout Box

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Chili

Nachos

Cheesecake

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Canton to explore

Livonia

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Westland

No reviews yet

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston