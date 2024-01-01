Fried rice in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Authentikka - 42070 ford rd
Authentikka - 42070 ford rd
42070 ford rd, Canton
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
Chicken pieces tossed with basmati rice.
|Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice
|$12.99
More about House of Umami Canton - 45250 Ford Rd
House of Umami Canton - 45250 Ford Rd
45250 Ford Rd, Canton
|Kids Fried Rice Bowl (C)
|$10.00
|Side Fried Rice (C)
|$5.00
More about The Takeout Box
The Takeout Box
39958 Ford Rd, Canton
|KIMCHI FRIED RICE
|$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas and carrot, kimchi ,egg, garlic, gochujang ,with mozzarella cheese on top *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
|CURRY FRIED RICE
|$11.00
Mildly Spiced. Peas and carrots, green and white onion, pineapple, egg, turmeric powder.
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$11.00
Peas and carrots, green and white onion, egg, sprinkled with black pepper