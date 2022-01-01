Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Canton
/
Canton
/
Pretzels
Canton restaurants that serve pretzels
Maverick's - Canton
42820 Ford Road, Canton
No reviews yet
German Pretzel
$12.50
More about Maverick's - Canton
Famous Hamburger - Canton (Ford Rd)
44011 Ford Rd., Canton
No reviews yet
Bavarian Pretzels
$10.00
Warm, soft pretzels with a crunchy shell, served with house cheese dip.
More about Famous Hamburger - Canton (Ford Rd)
