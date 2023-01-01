Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Canton restaurants you'll love

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Canton

Canton's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Canton restaurants

Park Bros | Canton image

 

Park Bros | Canton

103 Main Street, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dagz Baby$8.49
chicken, bacon, ranch, hot sauce, mozzarella
NY Maple Latte$4.00
espresso, locally sourced maple syrup, steamed whole milk
Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.49
chicken, ranch, bacon, mozzarella
More about Park Bros | Canton
Main pic

 

Not Just Sandwiches - Canton - 5994 U.S. Route 11

5994 U.S. Route 11, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$4.59
Hot Dog$2.99
Half Turkey$6.49
More about Not Just Sandwiches - Canton - 5994 U.S. Route 11
Restaurant banner

 

The White Silo, LLC - 5355 County Rd 27

5355 County Rd 27, Canton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The White Silo, LLC - 5355 County Rd 27

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canton

Reuben

Map

More near Canton to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (724 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (715 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (126 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston