Canton Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Canton
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|Popular items
|Philly Gyro
|$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
|Gyro Platter Deluxe
|$16.89
Flamed broiled gyro meat served with our Greek Salad, rice, homemade tzatziki, and handmade pita bread
|Authentic Gyro
|$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton
|Popular items
|Grecian Salad Small
|$7.89
Lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
|Gyro Supreme
|$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
|Authentic Gyro
|$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
More about Mata Mediterranean Grill
Mata Mediterranean Grill
7214 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton
|Popular items
|Gyro Platter
|$10.50
Served with choice of rice pilaf or veggie rice, a grecian salad, pita bread & tzatziki sauce
|Chicken Gyro
|$8.75
Warm pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & choice of tzatziki or spicy tzatziki
|Chicken Protein Bowl
|$12.25
A bed of mixed greens with choice of protein. Topped with Garbanzo beans, diced tomato, onion, cucumber, quinoa, hummus, feta, Mata olives, pita, pickled carrots & cabbage. With a side of Grecian dressing.