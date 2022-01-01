Canton Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Canton restaurants
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Canton

Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Gyro$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Gyro Platter Deluxe$16.89
Flamed broiled gyro meat served with our Greek Salad, rice, homemade tzatziki, and handmade pita bread
Authentic Gyro$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grecian Salad Small$7.89
Lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Gyro Supreme$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
Authentic Gyro$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
More about Papa Gyros
Mata Mediterranean Grill image

 

Mata Mediterranean Grill

7214 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Platter$10.50
Served with choice of rice pilaf or veggie rice, a grecian salad, pita bread & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro$8.75
Warm pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & choice of tzatziki or spicy tzatziki
Chicken Protein Bowl$12.25
A bed of mixed greens with choice of protein. Topped with Garbanzo beans, diced tomato, onion, cucumber, quinoa, hummus, feta, Mata olives, pita, pickled carrots & cabbage. With a side of Grecian dressing.
More about Mata Mediterranean Grill

