Baklava in Canton

Papa Gyros - Belden Village
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|Chocolate Baklava
|$3.49
Flaky chocolate phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
|Assorted Baklava
|$29.89
|Cheese Cake Baklava
|$6.89
A new twist on an old favorite. Homemade Cheese cake with a layer of crumbled baklava with crumbled baklava on top and drizzled with honey!
Papa Gyros - Canton
2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton
|Chocolate Baklava
|$3.49
Flaky chocolate phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
|Cheese Cake Baklava
|$6.89
A new twist on an old favorite. Homemade Cheese cake with a layer of crumbled baklava with crumbled baklava on top and drizzled with honey!
|Baklava
|$3.49
Flaky phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.