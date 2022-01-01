Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve baklava

Papa Gyros - Belden Village

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Baklava$3.49
Flaky chocolate phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
Assorted Baklava$29.89
Cheese Cake Baklava$6.89
A new twist on an old favorite. Homemade Cheese cake with a layer of crumbled baklava with crumbled baklava on top and drizzled with honey!
Papa Gyros - Canton

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Baklava$3.49
Flaky chocolate phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
Cheese Cake Baklava$6.89
A new twist on an old favorite. Homemade Cheese cake with a layer of crumbled baklava with crumbled baklava on top and drizzled with honey!
Baklava$3.49
Flaky phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
Mata Mediterranean Grill - 7214 Fulton Dr. NW

7214 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$2.50
In house made baklava
