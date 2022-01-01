Buffalo chicken pizza in Canton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Eurogyro - Canton

3717 Cleveland Ave N.W., Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.49
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.49
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce
More about Eurogyro - Canton
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros - Belden Village

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$8.89
Buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, chicken breast, diced tomatoes, and diced onions with a drizzle of hot sauce.
More about Papa Gyros - Belden Village

