Caesar salad in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Papa Gyros - Belden Village

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Caesar Salad Large$9.89
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread
Gyro Caesar Salad Small$8.89
Our hand carved flamed broiled gyro meat on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Bender's Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bender's Tavern

137 Court Ave. SW, Canton

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad Lunch$11.00
Hearts of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
91 Wood Fired Oven image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven - Jackson Twp.

5570 Fulton Dr, Canton

Avg 4.4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons
Item pic

 

Papa Gyros - Canton

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Caesar Salad Large$9.89
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread
Map

Map

