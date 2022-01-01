Chicken pitas in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|Chicken Pita
|$8.89
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce
|Chicken Philly Pita
|$9.89
Served on handmade pita bread with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, & provolone
|Chicken Supreme Pita
|$9.29
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton
|Chicken Pita
|$8.89
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce
|Chicken Philly Pita
|$9.89
Served on handmade pita bread with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, & provolone
|Chicken Supreme Pita
|$9.29
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce with feta cheese